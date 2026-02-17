© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Analog bag filled with hobbies help people go offline

NPR | By Hosts
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:41 AM EST

The idea of an "analog bag," filled with hobbies like reading, journaling and puzzles, is gaining popularity online.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
National News
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU