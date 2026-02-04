Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Collier County Board of Education will pay attorney fees to Florida Citizens Alliance and will turn over parent emails unless parents object, according to a settlement coming to a vote Wednesday morning.
The results are in from a public survey, and they offer some possibilities about revitalizing McCollum Hall in Fort Myers. The hall in the Dunbar community was the center of African-American during several decades of racial segregation.
Florida Rep Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen says that "Tuesdays with Morrie" is about life, about dying and about how to be a good human being. While its themes may be weighty, the script is replete with humor, imbuing audiences with the renewed resolve to live every day to the fullest.
In February, 4 exhibitions open, 3 close and 32 others continue their runs at Southwest Florida museums. At the top of the list is “Growing Obsession – The Enchanting Story of Orchids in the Everglades” at Museum of the Everglades.
From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In February, there are 25 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.