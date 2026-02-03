Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Florida's severe weather week is here. And it's a great reminder that weather disasters can happen all year long - not just during hurricane season. From extreme cold to extreme heat, and everything in between, now is a great time to make sure you're prepared.
New registration requirements, annual fees and stricter enforcement for residential rental properties in Cape Coral took effect Jan. 1 aimed at increasing accountability and funding code enforcement.The changes, adopted under Ordinance 53-25 and Resolution 279-25 and approved by a City Council vote last year, require all residential rental properties — both long-term and short-term — to register annually with the city. Officials say the updated program allows Cape Coral to better track rental properties, respond to complaints and recover enforcement-related costs.
With its all-white plumage, black bill, black legs, and bright yellow face and feet, the Snowy Egret is a stunning and easily recognized bird – one that I often refer to as the “bird with the golden slippers.”So why does the Snowy Egret have yellow feet? Perhaps to keep it from stabbing its own feet as it searches for the small creatures it eats. The intensity of the yellow on both its face and its feet becomes brightest during the breeding season, thus it probably also plays a role in courtship – perhaps serving as an indicator of the health of the bird.