Senate to move ahead with spending deal but shutdown appears inevitable

Updated January 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM EST

The Senate has struck a deal to prevent large swaths of the government from enduring a shutdown, while allowing for negotiations to continue over funding the Department of Homeland Security.

Under the plan, the Senate will vote on five appropriations bills before the weekend, according to sources familiar with the agreement who were not authorized to discuss details publicly. They will not vote on the sixth bill — which funds the Department of Homeland Security — as it is currently written. Instead, they'll vote on a separate two-week continuing resolution for DHS.

This will allow various federal agencies to be funded, pending House approval, while carving out time for negotiators to make changes to the DHS appropriations bill.

President Trump endorsed the deal on social media, writing he was working with Congress "to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay."

"Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September, while at the same time providing an extension to the Department of Homeland Security (including the very important Coast Guard, which we are expanding and rebuilding like never before). Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan "YES" Vote," Trump wrote.

After Senate passage, the House will need to pass these bills in order to avoid a lapse in government funding. Because the House is currently on recess until Monday, a short-term shutdown appears all but inevitable.

If the House acts quickly upon returning, the effects of a shutdown could be extremely limited, as most federal offices are closed on the weekend.

Democrats want to see major changes to DHS

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents on Saturday, Democrats have demanded significant reforms at the Department of Homeland Security and the ongoing immigration enforcement actions led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Democrats are calling for broad changes to the way DHS agents are carrying out their work. This includes barring them from wearing masks, requiring body cameras, setting rules around warrants and creating a uniform code of conduct and use-of-force rules.

"Until ICE is properly reined in and overhauled legislatively, the DHS funding bill doesn't have the votes to pass," Schumer said Wednesday.

The Senate failed to advance the complete six-bill funding package Thursday, as eight Republicans joined with Democrats to prevent the plan from clearing a procedural vote. The final tally was 45 to 55.

