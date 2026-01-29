© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New technology uses targeted approach to battle against cancer

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Cary Barbor
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:30 AM EST

The battle in the fight against cancer is evolving. Southwest Florida Proton recently unveiled the latest technology used to combat the disease by using a precise and targeted approach to eliminating tumors.

The facility is the first of its kind on the west coast of Florida and will help locals going through cancer treatments using proton radiation. WGCU’s Cary Barbor takes a look at the new technology.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusHealthcareHealthSouthwest Florida ProtonCancerCancer PreventionCancer Research
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU