New technology uses targeted approach to battle against cancer

The battle in the fight against cancer is evolving. Southwest Florida Proton recently unveiled the latest technology used to combat the disease by using a precise and targeted approach to eliminating tumors.

The facility is the first of its kind on the west coast of Florida and will help locals going through cancer treatments using proton radiation. WGCU’s Cary Barbor takes a look at the new technology.

