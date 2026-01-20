Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Blue crabs are familiar to most beach goers because of the telltale blue on their legs – and to most seafood aficionados because of their luscious taste and prominence on seafood menus. While they are found over a wide span of warm near-shore seawaters, they are particularly abundant in Florida. On this week’s “Wild Things” I’ll focus on their seasonal movements, their longevity, their mating behavior, their swimming abilities, and the rapidity with which they can hide from a predator by backing into soft sand or mud to escape a potential predator.
Andrew Kurtz has opera roots. He attended his first opera at the age of 10. His first job was for a professional opera company. “I even ran an opera company in Philadelphia for 16 years,” said Kurtz. His long-range plan is to include fully staged opera performances in Gulf Coast Symphony’s repertoire as early as next season.