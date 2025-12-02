Charlotte County 26th annual Public Safety Santa Pancake Breakfast is Dec. 23

Charlotte County Public Safety is hosting the 26th annual Santa Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., Dec. 23, in the parking lot of the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.

The breakfast is free and sponsored by HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Santa will arrive on a fire engine at 9:30 a.m. Families can enjoy breakfast, pictures with Santa, children's activities, live Christmas music and demonstrations by Charlotte County Fire & EMS. Families will also be able to see equipment on display from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Utilities office, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the community food drive.

Register for Santa’s Pancake Breakfast by visiting www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/santasbreakfast.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.