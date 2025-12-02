© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte County 26th annual Public Safety Santa Pancake Breakfast is Dec. 23

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST

Charlotte County Public Safety is hosting the 26th annual Santa Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., Dec. 23, in the parking lot of the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.

The breakfast is free and sponsored by HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Santa will arrive on a fire engine at 9:30 a.m. Families can enjoy breakfast, pictures with Santa, children's activities, live Christmas music and demonstrations by Charlotte County Fire & EMS. Families will also be able to see equipment on display from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Utilities office, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the community food drive.

Register for Santa’s Pancake Breakfast by visiting www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/santasbreakfast.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at 941-833-5610 or Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU