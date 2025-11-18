© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meta beats FTC case, won't have to spin off WhatsApp, Instagram

By Bobby Allyn
Published November 18, 2025 at 6:56 PM EST

A federal judge ruled against the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit alleging that Meta had stifled competition by buying up its rivals.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU