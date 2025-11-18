Meta beats FTC case, won't have to spin off WhatsApp, Instagram

More than 35 people turned out for a recent free spay and neuter coupons. Lee County Domestic Animal Services partnered with non-profit Fortunate Ferals for the first event teaching about Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR), a process to lower feral cat populations.
Local government officials statewide are wary of plans by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Legislature to slash or abolish homestead property taxes, but one group of counties is particularly worried. They are Florida’s “fiscally constrained” counties: 29 mostly rural counties with small populations, few industries and lots of agricultural or conservation land — and therefore small tax bases.
The longest-serving current member of the Florida Supreme Court, Justice Charles Canady, is leaving the bench to join the University of Florida as director of the Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education.