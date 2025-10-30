© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A judge is set to decide whether SNAP benefits can be cut off on Saturday

By Tovia Smith
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Volunteers with New York Common Pantry help to prepare food packages Wednesday in New York City. Across the country, food banks and food pantries are preparing for a potential surge of people needing food as federal SNAP payments are set to be suspended on Saturday due to the federal government shutdown.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Volunteers with New York Common Pantry help to prepare food packages Wednesday in New York City. Across the country, food banks and food pantries are preparing for a potential surge of people needing food as federal SNAP payments are set to be suspended on Saturday due to the federal government shutdown.

BOSTON — A federal court decision may come as soon as Thursday afternoon, which could avoid a total cutoff of federal food assistance to 42 million Americans that is set to begin Saturday.

The Trump administration has stated that benefits from SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as food stamps, could not continue to flow due to the federal government shutdown which began nearly a month ago. "The well has run dry," the USDA posted on its website last week.

But Democratic governors and attorneys general from some two dozen states sued the federal government to keep the payments coming, arguing that SNAP is an entitlement that cannot be cut off. Doing so, they argue, would cause irreparable damage to millions of Americans, and to states that will be left to deal with the fallout.

After an hour of arguments in Boston federal court, Judge Indira Talwani suggested she was not buying the Trump administration's argument that it is legally barred from using a USDA emergency fund to keep the SNAP benefits coming.

"Congress put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency," Talwani said.

"It's really clear to me that what Congress was trying to do was protect the American people," she said, and lawmakers intended to ensure that in the event of something like a shutdown, "we're not going to make everyone drop dead because it's a political game someplace else."

Even if the emergency fund is tapped for SNAP benefits, administration officials say the $5.5 billion falls short of the $9 billion needed to fully cover the whole month of November. They say recalculating and arranging for partial payments would be a logistical nightmare — and could take weeks.

That means millions of Americans could still see some delay in the next benefit payment, and would receive less than usual.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
See stories by Tovia Smith
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, walked for breast cancer at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County Saturday.
    Health
    Thousands step up to support the fight against breast cancer
    Jennifer Crawford
    FGCU graduate 22-year-old Zoey Carter walked for her mother Wednesday.Jessica Carter -- her mother -- died at age 49 from breast cancer. “I'm walking here today in honor of my mom. She passed away last year after battling breast cancer for four years," she said. "We came here together two years ago, and she did the walk. So I'm finally back, just in her honor.” Zoey Carter fought back tears but gathered the strength to attend the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. She joined along with several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County.
  • Scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Florida International Air Show in Punta Gorda is veteran jet pilot Randy Ball, above, with three MIG-17 fighter jets.
    Science/Tech
    Blue Angels, F-16 Vipers teams out of Punta Gorda Air Show
    WGCU Staff
    The Florida International Air Show Board of Directors says that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo & Heritage Demo Teams will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Air Show, November 1–2.
  • Environment
    Can reclaimed water be part of SWFL’s future?
    WGCU News
    SWFL’s population continues to boom with Charlotte County seeing a nearly 19% increase in new residents since 2020. One of the struggles the region is facing is access to clean water.
  • Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says.
    Government & Politics
    Gov. DeSantis targets H-1B visas for hiring at state universities
    News Service of Florida
    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed the state university system to end using what are known as H-1B visas to hire employees from other countries.During an appearance at the University of South Florida in Tampa, DeSantis questioned why state universities had staff members on H-1B visas such as a public-policy professor from China, a psychologist and counselor from the United Kingdom, an athletics operations and communications coordinator from Trinidad and Tobago and an assistant swim coach from Spain.
  • Map of artist Bob Rauschenberg's property on Captiva Island
    Arts & Culture
    Letter-writing campaign underway to save Rauschenberg compound from development
    Tom Hall
    An unnamed investor and the Captiva Island Fire Department have made an offer to purchase Bob Rauschenberg’s 22-acre compound from his foundation. To persuade the foundation to accept that offer, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation has initiated a letter writing campaign. It is encouraging people to tell the Foundation how important the property’s conservation is to islanders and to honoring the late artist’s memory.
  • Environment
    Correction/Engage Estero forum
    A story by WGCU about a public forum to discuss the effects of climate change and flooding in the Village of Estero was posted online in error Oct. 27. The forum by Engage Estero was held in 2024. There is no new forum scheduled at this time.