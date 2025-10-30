Vandalism causes temporary nightly closure of FGCU boardwalk

The boardwalk connecting Florida Gulf Coast University’s South Village residential area to the academic core is temporarily closed to pedestrian use from dusk to dawn.

The closure is due to an act of vandalism that damaged the lighting system, creating hazardous conditions overnight.

During daylight hours, the boardwalk will remain open to use.

An email is planned to notify students and employees when repairs to the system have been completed.

Anyone with details about the act of vandalism should contact the FGCU Police Department at (239) 590-1900.

