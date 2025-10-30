Thousands step up to support the fight against breast cancer

FGCU graduate 22-year-old Zoey Carter walked for her mother Wednesday.

Jessica Carter -- her mother -- died at age 49 from breast cancer.

“I'm walking here today in honor of my mom. She passed away last year after battling breast cancer for four years," she said. "We came here together two years ago, and she did the walk. So I'm finally back, just in her honor.”

Zoey Carter fought back tears but gathered the strength to attend the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. She joined along with several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County.

Nina Gasparrini of the American Cancer Society said “turnout was phenomenal.”

She estimated 3,500 people showed up including cancer survivors, those undergoing treatment, and loved ones of those who passed away.

Zoey Carter brought her roommate this year, 22-year-old FGCU Graduate Ashley Hahn.

Tears trickled down Hahn’s face as she explained why she joined Zoey for the walk: “I have my aunt. I came out for her. “

Ashley’s Aunt Laura, died just a few months ago in Illinois from breast cancer, she said.

“It’s hard," Hahn said. “She was 48. “

Each wore a handmade sign to commemorate their loved ones. Together they visited a prayer wall before joining the thousands of people on the festive grounds and 3-mile path around the complex.

“It’s definitely overwhelming, seeing everything so positive makes you try to force yourself to be positive,” Zoey Carter said.

She says being here makes her feel like she is a part of a community of caring people who understand her situation.

Gasparrini says the walk is a celebration of hope and courage.

“When the first walkers go through. It's emotional to see all these people we have,” she said. “ We're thrilled to have the Zeta sorority here being our cheerleaders. The FGCU cheerleaders were here, cheering them up. But just to see all these families coming together, young old children, parents, and unfortunately, there are families that have multiple people that have been affected by the disease."

Gasparrini oversees ACS events from Sarasota to Marco Island.

She said they have raised approximately $340,000 so far with donations still coming in.

Gasparrini said the funds will be used for cancer research, advocacy and patient services.

“Since 1993, the cancer mortality has dropped 33 percent," she said. "We are happy to see that, but there is still a lot of work to do. “

Gasparrini says early testing leading to early detection is key to the increase in survival rates.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. So, any of us that have a group of girlfriends, we know that one of them, will likely be diagnosed in our lifetime.”

Breast cancer is expected to take 42 thousand lives this year. Cancer experts say 400 thousand cases will be diagnosed in 2025.

Gasparrini says in addition to cancer research, they advocate on the state and federal level to push legislation through to help cancer patients get healthcare coverage.

She said their direct patient services in Lee and Collier counties for example, include providing rides to and from treatment, helping patients with lodging if they need to travel out of the area for treatment and support groups.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.