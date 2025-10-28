Photos: Hurricane Melissa blasts through Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday as the strongest storm in the island's history. The Category 5 hurricane tore a path of destruction across the island, causing major flooding and power cuts. Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the country a "disaster area."
The massive storm swept through Cuba early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane. Over 750,000 residents were evacuated ahead of the storm. Melissa is now carving a path towards the Bahamas.
The intense winds have diminished in Jamaica, but the National Hurricane Center warns that heavy rains and flooding might continue.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
Florida Gulf Coast University’s new Dendritic Institute is designed to bring artificial intelligence to students, staff and faculty. With AI’s common use in all levels of education, ethical questions form as educators see outcomes, some negative, for students.
Construction begins Wednesday on Florida Studio Theatre’s McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. The new complex will include a state-of-the-art mainstage theatre, two cabarets, three stories of parking, and on-site artist housing to cultivate local talent.
Nearly 130,000 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product is being recalled nationwide due to possible plastic contamination. E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of Deli Express sandwiches, a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.