East Wing demolition is a sign of Trump's quest to remake the presidency in his image

By Tamara Keith,
Domenico MontanaroAdrian Florido
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. The demolition is part of President Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom.
Eric Lee
/
Getty Images North America
An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. The demolition is part of President Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom.

President Trump's interest in curating his public image is closely linked to how he wields power as president.

