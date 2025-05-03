What's it like to cover the war in Ukraine? NPR's Kyiv correspondent explains.
In this series, NPR takes readers and listeners behind the news and explains how we do our journalism. Here, Joanna Kakissis discusses what it's like to cover the war in Ukraine for our latest Reporter's Notebook.
Just this week, the Trump administration signed a deal to share revenues from Ukraine's mineral wealth. But how are Ukrainians responding — and what's it like to cover the ongoing conflict?
