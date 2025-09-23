© 2025 WGCU News
Undetectable.ai/Special to WGCU

  • An airport employee points at a departure board after a cyber attack caused delays at Brussels International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
    Science/Tech
    Detection expert says hackers likely used AI to penetrate airport system
    As major airports across Europe have been targeted in a cyber-attack that began on Saturday, an expert is warning that artificial intelligence may have played a key role in the breach.The incident, which disrupted check-in and baggage systems at hubs including Dublin, London, Brussels and Berlin, left thousands of passengers stranded with canceled or delayed flights.Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI, AI detection experts, explained how AI is reshaping the way cyber-attacks unfold.