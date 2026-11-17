U.S. Sugar is reporting it discharged about 440 million gallons of stormwater from a pond at its Clewiston Mill into the Clewiston district's stormwater system over ten days after heavy rains.

A Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release was issued Monday afternoon by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The Clewiston drainage system’s destination is normally Lake Okeechobee, but water in its storm water collection system can also be routed to the Caloosahatchee River. The City of Clewiston’s website reports stormwater flows untreated into local waterways.

The Initial Public Notice of Pollution sent by U.S. Sugar Corp. to the DEP has several inconsistent, conflicting, or impossible dates and times explaining the incident.

A time stamp shows the initial pollution notice was sent Monday, Nov. 16, at 3:20 p.m. In one place, the corporation states the release of 440 million gallons began 12 minutes earlier. In another place, the corporation said the incident began Nov. 6 and ended Nov. 16. U.S. Sugar also states in the release that the entire incident started at 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 16 and ended at 9:55 a.m. the same day.

Florida law requires most incidents to be reported within 24 hours of the discovery of the polluting event.

The pollution notice alone does not establish a violation.

Putting that in perspective, if 440 million gallons of water were stacked atop a football field including the end zones, it would be 1,021 feet deep.

In the “incident description” section of the pollution notice, U.S. Sugar said the water “is being discharged to the Clewiston district storm water system per industrial waste water (sic) permit.” commencing on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The releases are “planning to cease” on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The initial notice was sent after U.S. Sugar said the incident ended Nov. 16.

U.S. Sugar did not list a reason for the contradictory information.

The incident report section also said: "It is estimated, based on a acre, draw down basis, that US Sugar is discharging about 44 million gallons a day."

The state DEP’s Division of Water Resource Management writes on its website that all industrial wastewater discharges in Florida must provide reasonable assurance of meeting Florida’s water quality standards for surface water or ground water to receive a discharge permit.

U.S. Sugar did not return repeated calls from WGCU News for comment, including whether the water released from its Clewiston Mill “Ag pond” met state water quality standards as per the permit it referenced.

Other aspects of the discharge that were unknown as of Tuesday at noon included:



The water's nutrient levels, if any;

Its route through the Clewiston drainage system, whether it was sent toward Lake Okeechobee or the Caloosahatchee River or both;

The timing of the daily releases of 44 million gallons.

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