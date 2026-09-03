E. coli issue with frozen blueberries expanded to include an organic Walmart brand

An ongoing recall of frozen blueberries implicated in an outbreak of E coli has now been expanded to include another brand.

On July 29, Publix announced that it recalled all lots of GreenWise Organic Frozen Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries. On Wednesday, the recall was expanded to include one lot of Great Value-brand Frozen Organic Triple Berry Blend product.

The original July 3 recall and expansion was announced by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile.

The expanded recall involves a Great Value product sold at Walmart. Consumers should check their freezers for recalled product and should not eat it. Discard recalled product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The affected product is:



Product: Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), with UPC: 7874211226

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 OZ (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), with UPC: 7874211226 Package Size: 10 oz

10 oz Lot Code: 6040 01-6 (in front of the package)

6040 01-6 (in front of the package) Best If Used By Date: February 9, 2028

This recalled product was shipped to select Walmart stores in 16 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. Consumers should check their freezers for the affected product.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating the multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to the organic frozen blueberries.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC and Florida Department of Health (FDOH) state partners, a total of 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from two states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2026, to August 2, 2026. Eleven of 13 (85%) cases interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries. There have been six hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

The Recalled Publix-based GreenWise products include:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

Stores affected:

Recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Symptoms of E. coli Infection:

Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

The severity or presence of certain symptoms may depend on the type of pathogenic E. coli causing the infection. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and this advisory will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

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