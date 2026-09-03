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Outbreak investigation of salmonella linked to eggs declared closed

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT

A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to eggs is over and the investigation closed.

Information collected by the CDC shows a total of 134 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 18 states. There were 34 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The FDA conducted an inspection at Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. in Texas with three samples collected testing positive for Salmonella and matched the strain of Salmonella causing illnesses in this outbreak.

On July 22, Midwest Poultry Services recalled all white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced at their facilities in Texas. At this time, all shell eggs from this recall should no longer be available for sale for consumers.

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