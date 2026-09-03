Confirmed and probable cases of Cyclospora illness hit 500 in Florida

Cases of Cyclospora illness hit 500 in Florida for the week ending Aug. 29, according to a caseload update provided Thursday by the state Health Department.

While the number of confirmed and probable cases rose, the increase was incremental with most of the reported rises as one or two cases.

Lee County had the second highest number of cases at 42 and reported just one new case from the previous week. Miami-Dade had the most cases at 61 and also reported just one new case.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said illnesses linked to the outbreak began on June14.

Data showed that iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was contaminated with Cyclospora and made people sick. Two deaths were reported in Michigan.

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