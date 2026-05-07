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Sun-Sentinel: State, feds in talks to close Alligator Alcatraz due to operating costs

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT
President Trump visits Alligator Alcatraz site
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
President Trump visits Alligator Alcatraz site

A report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that federal and state officials are considering closing the Everglades detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz.

In Thursday’s reporting, the newspaper's article said that the Department of Homeland Security has concluded the detention center in the Everglades is too expensive to keep operating. The story said the DeSantis administration has been spending more than $1 million a day to run the center located off U.S. 41 in eastern Collier County amid the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The paper reports that according to current and former federal and state officials Florida is in talks with the Trump administration to shut down the center that opened last summer in the Everglades and has cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to operate.

The officials also say that The shutdown talks are preliminary.
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Top Story ImmigrantsAlligator AlcatrazEvergladesImmigration
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