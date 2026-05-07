Three weeks pass with no new measles cases in Collier County

After dozens of people were infected early this year, Collier County has had no new cases of measles as of May 2. This is the most recent data the state has made public, and it makes three weeks that the county has been free of new cases.

An outbreak of the disease in late January and early February that began at Ave Maria University infected at least 62 people.

So far in 2026, Collier County reported 107 cases. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has had 150 cases so far this year.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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