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Forty-acre fire near Alligator Alcatraz stands at 50 percent contained

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 19, 2026 at 8:13 AM EDT
Map showing Jetport fire
Jetport fire location.

A wildfire being identified as the Jetport fire is located near the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in eastern Collier County.

The forty-one-acre wildfire was listed by the Florida Forest Service as 50-percent contained as of 4:15 Saturday evening.

A spokesman for the Forest Service said the fire poses no threats to any structures.

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Top Story Alligator AlcatrazWildfiresFlorida Forest Service
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