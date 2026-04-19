Forty-acre fire near Alligator Alcatraz stands at 50 percent contained

A wildfire being identified as the Jetport fire is located near the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in eastern Collier County.

The forty-one-acre wildfire was listed by the Florida Forest Service as 50-percent contained as of 4:15 Saturday evening.

A spokesman for the Forest Service said the fire poses no threats to any structures.

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