Several Fort Myers nonprofits present bicycles to area children with disabilities

Marcel Rodriguez is 11 years old. He loves science and is very observant.

"Sometimes I see my cousins riding bikes really fast, but I just can't go that fast," he said. "I don't have many friends."

Marcel has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Running is harder now. Jumping, too. Most days, he watches - -until now. His mother, Danielys Rodriguez, stood nearby as Marcel was fitted onto a tricycle built specifically for him.

"Just the ability to move freely and to do things other kids do, like jump and run - - he's not able to do those things," she said. "But riding a bike, that's something new and it’s what he can do right now. So, he's excited."

Then Marcel rode.

"It feels pretty good," he said afterward. "It's like a smooth ride."

Martha Mankin, a physical therapist at Lee Health Children's Rehabilitation Center -Golisano Children's Health Center, said she has watched moments like this play out for years.

Robbie's Riders Director John "Jack" Johannemann has helped organize the event for years.

"I saw the need for them to have special equipment, and we were fortunate many years ago to have Jack contact us and ask if we had children with needs for special bikes," Mankin said. "We just kind of started a great relationship together. It's been going on for probably more than 10 years, and we've seen a lot of happy children and families as a result."

It was Mankin and her colleagues who connected families to the program -- physical therapists at the center nominate children. On March 20, Robbie's Riders and Grampy's Charities presented eight adaptive bicycles and tricycles outside the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank in Fort Myers.

Every child who received one had a medical condition, including traumatic brain injury, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy or developmental delays. The bikes and tricycles were worth $3,000 to $5,000 each. Each one was free. When children outgrow them, the equipment is then donated back, so another child can use it.

1 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Marcel Rodriguez is 11 years old. He takes off on his new bike from Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. The three sponsors presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Marcel has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Liliana looks on. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Liliana is fitted for her bike. Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Marcel Rodriguez is 11 years old. He takes off on his new bike from Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. The three sponsors presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Marcel has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 11 — adaptivebicycles040526AM Marcel Rodriguez is 11 years old. He gets fitted for his bike by Martha Mankin, a physical therapist at Lee Health Children's Rehabilitation Center -Golisano Children's Health Center. Robbie’s Riders, Grampy’s Charities and Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. The three sponsors presented custom-made, adaptive bicycles and tricycles to local special needs children. Eight adaptive tricycles, worth nearly $3,000 each, were given out on Friday, March 20, 2026. Marcel has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

"They feel incredibly empowered and so proud of themselves, because they've seen siblings and friends and neighbors ride bikes and they don't have one," Mankin said. "Now they can be out there with their little group and have fun along with them."

Johannemann said the feeling never gets old.

"They say you measure your life by the number of breaths you take," he said. "You don't. You measure your life by the number of times your breath is taken away."

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