Federal immigration agents deployed to Southwest Florida International Airport

Federal immigration officers were deployed at Southwest Florida International Airport Monday to supplement the Transportation Security Administration during a government shutdown currently in effect.

President Donald Trump said last week that he would deploy the ICE agents to help lessen long lines at security checkpoints across the country.

Some TSA workers are airports across the U.S. have quit or not shown for work due to not being paid.

There have been federal officers at international airports such as RSW on a regular basis, but they were normally not visible at TSA security checkpoints.

The Associated Press reports that some fear the move to deploy federal immigration agents will only escalate tensions.

Some unions representing aviation workers stressed that ICE officers don’t have the same training and expertise as TSA workers — and the presence of federal immigration officers could also put some travelers on edge.

On Monday morning, Associated Press journalists saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers patrolling terminals and standing watch beside long lines of passengers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Louis Armstrong International Airport outside New Orleans.

Federal officers are a routine presence at international airports, where Customs and Border Protection officers screen arriving travelers and Homeland Security Investigations agents handle criminal cases. But what’s unusual in the current moment is their visibility at TSA security checkpoints.

At Atlanta’s airport, ICE officers wearing tactical vests carried handguns holstered on their hips. At least one had what appeared to be a short-barreled, assault-style rifle slung across his chest.

Whether ICE will have a more sweeping role beyond watching long lines and patrolling terminals has yet to be seen. On Sunday, Trump said federal immigration officers could assist TSA by guarding exit lanes or checking passenger IDs. The administration signaled the deployments would be limited to large airports with the longest wait times.

Still, long wait times and some closed checkpoints persisted at some major hubs Monday. Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson, for example, was still urging passengers to allow at least four hours for both domestic and international screenings. And in Houston, George Bush Intercontinental outlined screening times between two and a half and four hours at its two checkpoints that remained open.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. WGCU Managing Editor Mike Braun, WGCU videographer Youn-Joo Park and The Associated Press contributed to this report.