  • A 2024 traffic study conducted in Estero was discussed recently at an event organized by Engage Estero. Those attending discussed current and future traffic conditions for the village of Estero, as well as some proposed recommendations to improve traffic efficiency.
    Top Story
    Bill requiring English-only driver license tests clears House panel
    Stephanie Kanowitz/News Service of Florida
    A bill that would make it harder for undocumented immigrants to obtain certain licenses and financial assistance advanced in the Florida House on Tuesday. The measure (HB 1307) would prohibit “unauthorized aliens” from getting any licenses the state Department of Financial Services issues, such as those related to insurance. It also would give the Division of Risk Management discretion to deny illegal immigrants’ claims, require all testing for commercial driver’s licenses to be conducted only in English and make undocumented immigrants ineligible to receive workers’ compensation.