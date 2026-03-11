© 2026 WGCU News
India Fest returns to Fort Myers with 'India Royal' theme at Alliance for the Arts site

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM EDT

Colorful saris, belly dancing and the smells of cardamom and curry are among the experiences attendees can expect at the 35th annual India Fest in Fort Myers this weekend.

This year’s theme, “India Royal,” celebrates the country’s golden age during the Gupta dynasty, which lasted from the early fourth to the late sixth century. The era is widely known for advances in mathematics, astronomy, literature and art that helped shape Indian society.

“It will transport all the guests into India’s golden era, which really celebrates our royal heritage,” said Dr. Shaila Singh, president of the India Association of Fort Myers.

Festivalgoers can enjoy horse-drawn carriages, local Indian food vendors, and watch a fashion show featuring traditional clothing from different regions of India. The festival takes place Saturday, March 14, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers. Tickets and additional information are available on the organization’s website.

“I think the attendees will have a very fulfilling experience. Showing what our Indian culture is about. You know, what our garments are, what our jewelry is, and what our food is. So without going to India, you can really experience India right here in Fort Myers,” she added.

