Measles cases in Florida rise slowly into March, now at 132; 5 new cases in Collier

Cases of measles rose minimally across Florida in the first full week of March.

The Reportable Diseases Frequency Report updated weekly by the Florida Department of Health, Bureau of Epidemiology showed 132 cases of measles across the state, an increase of eight cases from the Feb. 28 report total.

Collier County’s total also rose with five more cases being reported for a total of 98 this year as of March 7. Lee County remained at two reported cases.

A Lee Health spokesman said that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms — such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or rash — should call their primary care provider or the Department of Health first before going to a medical office, urgent care, or hospital. Calling ahead allows healthcare teams to take appropriate precautions to protect others and limit the spread of the infection.

An outbreak of the infectious disease was reported at Ave Maria University in Collier earlier this year with none of the cases jumping from the university to the overall community.

In all of 2025 in Florida there were but seven cases of measles, according to state statistics.

