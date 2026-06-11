Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts hosts “In Living Color: A Juneteenth Art Experience” featuring artist Richard Bravo

Next week, we observe what is considered the longest-running African American holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Among Juneteenth celebrations here in Southwest Florida will be an immersive pop-up art experience at the historic McCollum Hall in Fort Myers’ Dunbar community titled “In Living Color: A Juneteenth Art Experience.”

The event is being organized by the nonprofit Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts and will feature Southwest Florida-based mixed-media artist Richard Bravo.

Ahead of the event, we will talk with Bridging the Gap Founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter and artist Richard Bravo about the event, about Bravo’s background and wide-ranging creative output, and about the broader significance and importance of Juneteenth celebrations.