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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts hosts “In Living Color: A Juneteenth Art Experience” featuring artist Richard Bravo

By John Davis
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT

Next week, we observe what is considered the longest-running African American holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Among Juneteenth celebrations here in Southwest Florida will be an immersive pop-up art experience at the historic McCollum Hall in Fort Myers’ Dunbar community titled “In Living Color: A Juneteenth Art Experience.”

The event is being organized by the nonprofit Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts and will feature Southwest Florida-based mixed-media artist Richard Bravo.

Ahead of the event, we will talk with Bridging the Gap Founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter and artist Richard Bravo about the event, about Bravo’s background and wide-ranging creative output, and about the broader significance and importance of Juneteenth celebrations.

If You Go:
In Living Color: A Juneteenth Art ExperienceMcCollum Hall2701 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Friday, June 19, 2026, from 6 – 9 p.m.
Event is free

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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionBridging the Gap Center for the ArtsJuneteenthMcCollum HallArts & CultureVisual Art
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
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