Juneteenth Arts Festival features art, music, African dance, film and performances

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Juneteenth Arts Festival is now a two-day event.

It opens Friday, June 19 with an exhibition of African face jugs inspired by vessels created by Southern enslaved potters along with African artifacts, followed by a performance of “Words, Beats & Movement” featuring local performers.

The festival continues Saturday afternoon with art, live music, African dance, and films from local filmmakers and students from Ringling College of Art & Design before concluding with an evening performance of Brian L. Boyd’s “Enigma.” Inspired by George C. Wolfe’s “The Colored Museum” (and produced by M.A.D. Music Acting Dance Inc.), this bold production unfolds through a series of vivid, unapologetic vignettes that spotlight the African diaspora … and beyond.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe website Under the direction of Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, 'Words, Beats & Movement' will celebrate local talent, highlighting performers across art forms.

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On Friday

The Friday art exhibition is at the Juneteenth Arts Gallery, which will feature African artifacts from The African American Cultural Resource Center's collection housed at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library.

The African face jugs come compliments of local ceramist Osa Atoe.

Also on view will be digital illustration works by Tampa artist Yosnier Miranda. The exhibition opens at 5:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by free light bites catered by G’s Southern Kitchen. Drinks will be available for purchase.

At 7 p.m., WBTT will present “Words, Beats & Movement.” Under the direction of Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, this performance will celebrate local talent, highlighting performers across art forms.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe website 'Enigma' will feature many of Sarasota and WBTT’s most beloved talents, including Todd Bellamy, Derric Gobourne Jr., Michael Mejia-Mendez and Amber Myers.

On Saturday

The festivities continue at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Highlights will include performances by WBTT fan-favorite professional artists as well as students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery youth musical theatre intensive summer program.

There will also be various workshops available, including line dancing with WBTT’s resident choreographer Donald Frison.

“Enigma” made its world-premiere at WBTT in December of 2025. It features music from gospel to hip-hop and more to paint a powerful and poetic exploration of identity, culture and legacy.

Choreographed by Brentney J. Boyd, the performance will feature many of Sarasota and WBTT’s most beloved talents, including Todd Bellamy, Derric Gobourne Jr., Michael Mejia-Mendez and Amber Myers.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Sarasota campus

“As the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., Juneteenth holds great significance for the Black community as well as all those who believe in social justice and equal rights for all,” said Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founder and Producing Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “WBTT’s mission is to promote and celebrate African American history and experience; our hope is to – once again – bring the community together to enjoy a diverse offering of arts experiences while recognizing this important historical milestone.”

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is the supporting sponsor for the festival. Entry to all events is free.

For more information, call 941-366-1505 or email Peterly Baptiste at pbaptiste@westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.