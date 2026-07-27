City of Sanibel hoping volunteers will fill open position on parks, pension boards

Sanibel residents interested in protecting the island’s environment and helping shape city government have a chance to get involved this month.

The Sanibel City Council is hoping several volunteers will apply for open seats on the committees advising parks and recreation managers on environmental issues and the police officers' pension board.

The parks and recreation advisory committee makes recommendations to the city council and city manager on parks, recreation, and related environmental issues. The police officers' pension board oversees the retirement trust fund for Sanibel police officers.

There are also five members needed for the historical preservation committee, which are residents of Sanibel appointed by the city council, based upon special knowledge, skills or interest.

The volunteer positions give residents a chance to help shape the future of the City of Sanibel.

Recent discussions by the parks and recreation advisory committee have included the future of the island’s parks, recreation spaces, and possible new amenities, including places for residents to gather and enjoy the outdoors.

The historical preservation committee is hereby established, to be composed of a committee of at least five and not more than 10 individuals, who are residents of Sanibel and appointed by the City Council, based upon special knowledge, skills or interest in historic preservation.

The parks committee meets monthly. The pension board meets quarterly.

Applications are due by noon Friday, July 31. To apply, click here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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