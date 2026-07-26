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Boil water notice for Babcock Ranch community has been rescinded

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 26, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT
Braun, Michael

A precautionary boil water notice issued for the entire Babcock Ranch Community Friday has been rescinded.

The notice was issued due to a brief loss of power at the water treatment plant during Phase III construction activity.

All required regulatory testing has been completed and, effective immediately, it is no longer necessary to boil drinking water.

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Health WGCU NewsBabcock RanchBoil Water Alert
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