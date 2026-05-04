Celebrate Juneteenth with WGCU and join us fora free screening of the film, With a Made Up Mind: The History of the Black Vote in Southwest Florida on Saturday, June 20th at 10 a.m. at the Florida Repertory Theater.

The film will be followed by a conversation with film producer Jarett Eady and WGCU Culture and Connections reporter Elizabeth Andarge. The documentary traces the impact of Jim Crow laws to today’s fight for ballot access in Lee County.

This event is presented in partnership with The Florida Rep, 100 Black Men, and Lee County Black Historical Society.