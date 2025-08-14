© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts empowers BIPOC artists in Southwest Florida

By John Davis
Published August 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts Board of Directors member Cotrenia Hood, Founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter, and professional dancer/dance instructor Eden Collier in the WGCU-FM talk studio.
John Davis, WGCU
Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts Board of Directors member Cotrenia Hood, Founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter, and professional dancer/dance instructor Eden Collier in the WGCU-FM talk studio.

The challenges facing nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Southwest Florida have been making headlines in recent months, but even amidst those challenges a new arts organization has formed with a mission of empowering marginalized and underserved communities in our area through the power of the arts including theater, dance film, playwrighting and the visual arts.

The Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts is committed to providing an imaginative space for BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) artists to learn, grow, and explore the creative arts through live performance, education, place making, storytelling, and community connectivity.

Bridging the gap’s vision includes, “Empowering the community to employ the arts as an instrument to affect social and systemic change by: inspiring artists of color to strive for artistic excellence; providing the tools to enhance creativity and build confidence; and serving as a central gathering place for showcasing diverse art forms, cultural offerings, workshops, and community dialogue.”

We’ll learn more about the mission of Bridging the Gap in a conversation with founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter, board of directors member Cotrenia Hood, and professional dancer and dance instructor Eden Collier.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifeArts & CultureTheaterDanceVisual ArtNonprofit
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Black History Month In SWFL: Sonya McCarter
  2. August Wilson’s “Jitney” opens at the Alliance for the Arts