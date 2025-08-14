Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts empowers BIPOC artists in Southwest Florida

The challenges facing nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Southwest Florida have been making headlines in recent months, but even amidst those challenges a new arts organization has formed with a mission of empowering marginalized and underserved communities in our area through the power of the arts including theater, dance film, playwrighting and the visual arts.

The Bridging the Gap Center for the Arts is committed to providing an imaginative space for BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) artists to learn, grow, and explore the creative arts through live performance, education, place making, storytelling, and community connectivity.

Bridging the gap’s vision includes, “Empowering the community to employ the arts as an instrument to affect social and systemic change by: inspiring artists of color to strive for artistic excellence; providing the tools to enhance creativity and build confidence; and serving as a central gathering place for showcasing diverse art forms, cultural offerings, workshops, and community dialogue.”

We’ll learn more about the mission of Bridging the Gap in a conversation with founder and Executive Director Sonya McCarter, board of directors member Cotrenia Hood, and professional dancer and dance instructor Eden Collier.