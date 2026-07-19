Tropical Depression Two forms off Florida coast; tropical storm watch issued for Panhandle

A tropical depression has officially organized off the west coast of Florida, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm watch for a significant portion of the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to Tropical Depression Two at 10:00 AM CDT Sunday. The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds near 30 mph with higher gusts, and meteorologists project gradual strengthening over the next 24 hours. The depression is expected to intensify into a tropical storm either Sunday night or Monday.

As of mid-morning Sunday, the center of Tropical Depression Two was located about 155 miles south of Panama City, Florida, moving toward the north-northwest at a sluggish 2 mph. Forecasters expect this slow northwestward crawl to continue for a day or two before the system makes a turn toward the west, keeping it near or along the northern Gulf Coast for the next several days.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida coast stretching from the Ochlockonee River westward to the Florida-Alabama border. The designation indicates that tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of at least 39 mph, are possible within the area within the next 36 to 48 hours. National Hurricane Center noted that additional watches will likely be required over the next day or two as the system develops.

The primary threat to the region remains heavy, persistent moisture rather than wind speed. The system is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts reaching up to 8 inches through Thursday. The risk spans the eastern and central Gulf Coast, from western Florida into the southern portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Forecasters warn this rainfall may trigger flash flooding, particularly in low-lying urban areas.

Tropical storm conditions could arrive in the watch area as early as late Monday. Additionally, rising waters moving inland from the shoreline are expected to cause minor flooding in normally dry coastal areas. A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible from Indian Pass to Chassahowitzka, Florida, if the peak surge aligns with high tide.

The National Hurricane Center will release its next intermediate advisory at 1:00 PM, followed by a complete advisory at 4:00 PM.

WGCU Weather will continue to track this system. Follow real-time updates on the WGCU app or watch the stream below.