'Fresh Offerings' shows new work by Oasiocasa, Branchaud, Acevedo and other top area creatives

DAAS CO-OP at the Alliance for the Arts is exhibiting new work from top area creatives in August in a variety of mediums and sizes. “Fresh Offerings” will feature additions to Ocasiocasa’s Flower Power collection, ‘Midnight Voyeur’ by Danielle Branchaud and pieces by Nick Masiello, David Acevedo, Xavier Brignoni more than a dozen other career artists.

An opening reception will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. The exhibition will be on display until Aug. 30.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP / DAAS CO-OP 'Pippi the bloomin' 4-legged flower' is part of Ocasiocasa's Flower Power collection.

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“Every summer, we create new additions to our Flower Power collection, inspired by all the flowers blooming in our yard this time of year,” said Dale Ocasio. “The flowers make the bees happy, and they make us happy, too. Flowers, in all their shapes, sizes, and curious embodiments, keep finding their way into our artwork and hold a prominent place there.”

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP / DAAS CO-OP 'Midnight Voyeur,' by Danielle Branchaud

“’Midnight Voyeur,’” stated Branchaud, “was inspired by an uncanny moment in time, deep in the throes of night and nestled in the heart of the natural world, where there is only you and the wild that surrounds you. In these moments we often encounter visitors, such as this owl, who serve to remind us that we are never truly alone.”

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP / DAAS CO-OP 'State of the Union' by Nick Masiello is stain, blowtorch and varnish on birch wood polyptych.

The exhibition will also include a piece by Nick Masiello titled “State of the Union,” which is an attempt to emotionally process the current chaos of living in America and the feeling of powerlessness to make any significant positive change for future generations.

Diana Ripoll, David Acevedo, and Xavier Brignoni are also participating in this exhibition.

Courtesy of DAAS CO-OP / DAAS CO-OP 'Fresh Offerings' will include Wendy White's 'Ride the Wave.'

DAAS CO-OP Art Gallery is located at 10051 McGregor Blvd, Suite 104 on the Alliance for the Arts’ 10-acre campus. The gallery’s business hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the first Friday of each month from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Information about the venue can be found at daascoop.com or by calling 239-955-0422.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.