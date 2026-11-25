A small plane crashed Tuesday off the coast of Mississippi, killing the six people, including two children, on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, were on board, Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said.

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported about 3:45 p.m. that it lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard. Responders searched for hours and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, according to Ros.

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families," he said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in south Florida, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars.