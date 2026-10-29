Three Oaks Parkway project nearing completion, ribbon cutting Nov. 2 heralds opening

Joining I-75 and US 41, the completion of the Three Oaks Parkway Extension Project will mark the third direct route from Naples to Fort Myers Southwest Florida drivers can take.

On Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., in celebration and to open the new sections of roadway, Lee County will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony with Lee County Commissioners and other officials giving brief remarks.

The event will be held at the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and Fiddlesticks Boulevard.

There will be a designated parking area for the event on the southbound side of Three Oaks Parkway, south of the signal at Fiddlesticks Boulevard.

For those who are unable to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony in person, Lee County will livestream the event on their YouTube and Facebook channels.

The project was scheduled for completion in mid-2028 but is ahead of schedule. Additional work will continue in the area after the ceremony, but the new portion of the Three Oaks Parkway will be open. Final competition is scheduled for early 2027.

“While the project is not complete, the project team was able to get the Three Oaks Parkway open ahead of schedule for the public,” said Communications Director, Betsy Clayton. “This was due to Lee County, the contractors, the designers and the inspection team working together to avoid any significant construction delays in the project. Good planning, a well thought out design and great weather also helped with the fast pace of construction.

The Three Oaks Parkway Extension Project was split into two phases.

1 of 6 — Aug. 2026 -Three Oaks Extension.jpg Three Oaks Parkway Extension expansion and Daniels Parkway widening projects. Lee County government 2 of 6 — Aug. 2026 - Three Oaks Extension.jpg Three Oaks Parkway Extension expansion and Daniels Parkway widening projects. Lee County government 3 of 6 — May 2025 - Three Oaks Extension.jpg Three Oaks Parkway Extension expansion and Daniels Parkway widening projects. Lee County government 4 of 6 — Nov. 2025 - Three Oaks Extension.jpg Three Oaks Parkway Extension expansion and Daniels Parkway widening projects. Lee County government 5 of 6 — 39be92b8-7580-4c5e-bd02-bd5a132026b0.jpeg New section of the Three Oaks Parkway extension in south Lee County. Mike Braun/WGCU 6 of 6 — 2ee67737-352d-4b2a-8038-565a8c1bbe44.jpeg New section of the Three Oaks Parkway extension in south Lee County. Mike Braun/WGCU

Phase One runs from north of Alico Road to the Fiddlesticks Canal, near Indian Paint Lane, building four lanes with a five-foot-wide bicycle lane. The west side sees an eight-foot-wide sidewalk and a six-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side.

Phase One cost approximately $26.8 million and was completed by the Wright Construction Group.

Phase Two runs from Indian Paint Lane to Daniels Parkway. This segment sees a four-lane road as well, a five-foot-wide bicycle lane, and six-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.

Phase Two costs approximately $39.7 million and was constructed by ECH Construction.

The extension works in tangent with other projects. Daniels Parkway has already seen construction, having been widened to eight lanes from Danport Boulevard to Appaloosa Lane/Powers Court. These lanes will be opened to traffic after final paving and stripping.

Lee County plans on improving the intersection of Daniels Parkway and Three Oaks Parkway/Palomino Lane in the future.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. For full transparency, Lee County Government is a financial supporter of WGCU. To maintain complete editorial integrity, our newsroom operates independently, and funders have no influence or control over our reporting, story selection, or editorial decisions.