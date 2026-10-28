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Gulf Coast Life

Cooking for a loved one with a swallowing disorder

By Cary Barbor
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT

Dysphagia is another word for a swallowing disorder. It is quite serious because it gets in the way of eating and getting proper nutrition. It can affect people with esophageal problems, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions. Diane Wolf has written the cookbook Cooking for Dysphagia, which walks caregivers through this major change. We will talk with her all about helpful tools, best practices, and of course, recipes.

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Gulf Coast Life WGCU NewsDementiaNutrition
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is a reporter for WGCU. She hosts the Gulf Coast Life Book Club author interview show as well as a bi-weekly GCL health show.
See stories by Cary Barbor