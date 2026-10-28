Cooking for a loved one with a swallowing disorder

Dysphagia is another word for a swallowing disorder. It is quite serious because it gets in the way of eating and getting proper nutrition. It can affect people with esophageal problems, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions. Diane Wolf has written the cookbook Cooking for Dysphagia, which walks caregivers through this major change. We will talk with her all about helpful tools, best practices, and of course, recipes.

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