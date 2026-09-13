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Line break at RSW sends chilled water into a passenger area; no flights affected officials said

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 13, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
Water cascades from the ceiling in Terminal D at RSW Saturday after a bolt on a chilled water line broke. An airport official said Sunday that the line was quickly fixed and cleanup nearly completed.
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Water cascades from the ceiling in Terminal D at RSW Saturday after a bolt on a chilled water line broke. An airport official said Sunday that the line was quickly fixed and cleanup nearly completed.

Passengers in Terminal D at Southwest Florida International Airport got a surprise Saturday when it looked like it was raining — inside the terminal.

RSW officials however, said that wasn't the case. What actually happened was a bolt on a chilled water line broke, sending cold water through the ceiling and into the waiting area.

An airport official Sunday afternoon said the broken bolt was quickly repaired by the RSW maintenance team.

The official also said that no flights have been interrupted at RSW and cleanup of the watery mess was nearly completed.

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Transportation RSWWGCU NewsSouthwest Florida International Airport
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