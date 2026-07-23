I-75 at Pine Ridge Road interchange full weekend closure starts Friday night to Monday morning

A full weekend closure of Pine Ridge Road at the I-75 interchange (exit 107) in Collier County will be in effect from Friday, July 24 at 11 p.m. to Monday, July 27 at 6 a.m.

The closure of eastbound and westbound Pine Ridge Road under I-75 will be for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. This closure is necessary for crews to pave and stripe the road.

The following movements will be closed:

Eastbound and westbound Pine Ridge Road, under I-75



Left turn from northbound I-75 off-ramp to westbound Pine Ridge Road



Left turn from southbound I-75 off-ramp to eastbound Pine Ridge Road

Detour map I-75 and Pine Ridge intersection.

During this closure, motorists should follow posted detour routes (See map above).

For southbound I-75 to eastbound Pine Ridge Road, motorists may exit at Immokalee Road (Exit 111) eastbound to southbound Logan Boulevard, then return to Pine Ridge Road.

For northbound I-75 to westbound Pine Ridge Road, motorists may exit at Golden Gate Parkway (Exit 105) westbound to northbound Livingston Road, then return to Pine Ridge Road. I-75 will remain open in both directions over Pine Ridge Road.

Motorists traveling east on Pine Ridge Road may enter southbound I-75, exit at Golden Gate Parkway, enter northbound I-75, and exit onto eastbound Pine Ridge Road. Motorists traveling west on Pine Ridge Road may enter northbound I-75, exit at Immokalee Road, enter southbound I-75, and exit onto westbound Pine Ridge Road.

Law enforcement will be onsite to assist motorists during the closures. These activities are subject to change based on weather and unforeseen conditions. The alternate dates for inclement weather are Friday, July 31 through Monday, August 3.

This paving operation does not signify final completion of the project. Crews will continue working on sidewalks, pond excavation, final signalization, wrong way detection installation, sod installation, and paving and striping of the I-75 ramps, with final completion anticipated mid-2027.

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