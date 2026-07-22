School supply drives and giveaways fill the calendar; multiple locations collecting goods

School supply drives and giveaways are taking place throughout Southwest Florida through Sunday, July 26.

Through Friday, July 24, Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands is collecting donations of school supplies at four locations — in Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva.

Requested items include backpacks, two-pocket folders, notebooks, three-ring binders, rulers, arts and crafts supplies, pens and pencils, dry erase markers, paper, pencil boxes, tissues, calculators , wired headphones and reusable water bottles.

Donations will be delivered to F.I.S.H. of SanCap, the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and the Heights Foundation before the first day of school in Lee County on Aug. 11. Donations will be accepted at the Fort Myers and Sanibel locations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or the Captiva location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Fort Myers offices are at 13000 S. Cleveland Ave. and 2105 First St. Bank of the Island in Sanibel ius at 1699 Periwinkle Way; in Captiva, the address is 14812 Captiva Drive SW.

Backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other schoolday essentials will "Stuff the Bus" at two local Walmart Supercenter locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 25.

Shoppers are encouraged to purchase or drop off new school supplies at attended Salvation Army collection bins at the Walmart at Fort Myers Beach, 17105 San Carlos Blvd., and Walmart in Estero, 19975 S. Tamiami Trail.

The goal of the program is to help 100 students start the school year strong.

Also on Saturday is the Heights Foundation annual school supply giveaway. It will equip 500 Harlem Heights students with backpacks and supplies. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and benefits children whose families face significant financial challenges. The center is at 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers.

On Sunday, the annual Big Backpack Event, sponsored by the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Myers Skatium, 2250 Broadway. The first 2,000 kids 5 to 12 years old (who must be in the car with parents or caregivers) will receive backpacks with school supplies. This is a curbside event; live music and entertainment will be featured along the car line. For more information, call 239-333-5747.

FK Your diet is now collecting school supplies and monetary donations for foster children and children in need in Southwest Florida. Interested in helping? You can drop off supplies or money at the restaurant at 19630 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers or go to an Amazon wish list. For more information, go to fkyourdiet.com.

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