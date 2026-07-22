Collier County’s only contested school board race

This story was produced in partnership with nonpartisan news organizations and universities across the state working to provide information about the 2026 elections. Learn more about the Florida Elections Reporting Partnership at floridaelections.org.

The race for Collier County’s District 5 School Board will be the only race on the November ballot, as the other two, Districts 1 and 3, are uncontested.

Ford K. Dalusma is running for incumbent Tim Moshier’s position where the race will be determined in the primary election Aug. 18.

The Collier County School Board is comprised of five elected officials who serve staggered four-year terms with the chair and vice-chair appointed by the board annually in November. The board also appoints the district’s superintendent.

Who is Dalusma?

Ford K. Dalusma

Little background information is publicly available, however, according to the Naples Daily News, the 29-year-old “proud graduate” of the Collier County Public School system holds a certification in Construction Management from Florida Gulf Coast University and works in the manufacturing and logistics industry for a medical device manufacturer.

Why is he running?

Dalusma’s running because he said, according to his campaign website, that he believes schools deserve a board member who shows up, speaks plainly, and fights for the people in the classroom. His mission is simple: "Students first. Accountability always. Teachers respected."

This means restoring mutual respect between the board, parents, and teachers while treating every tax dollar with the same respect he has for the classroom.

Dalusma’s first priority, found on his campaign website, is to fight for teacher salaries and “push for a pay structure that rewards years of experience.”

He said on his website that this is one way to make the district more competitive and favorable over others.

"We can't expect Gold Medal results if we don't treat our teachers like professionals,” Dalusma said on his campaign website regarding teacher compensation and respect for the classroom.

He encourages an expansion of after-school activities, athletics, clubs, and other groups as he believes this will keep students involved and on the right track.

Safe schools are also top of mind for Dalusma, and not only from outside threats.

He aims to achieve a reduction in bullying while improving graduation rates. “A student who feels unsafe or unsupported is far less likely to succeed — school culture and academic success must go hand in hand,” it said on his website.

Dalusma sees budget transparency as a large problem as well. According to his website, he “will demand a line-by-line financial review—including cost of charter schools and administrative overhead. If you’re footing the bill, you deserve the full story.”

He also aims to increase workforce pathways students can pursue, including in trade and dual enrollment, ensure that curriculum aligns with state guidelines and actual workforce needs--primarily strong reading and math skills-- and to keep “political battlegrounds” outside of classrooms.

To date, Dalusma gained $3,000 in contributions with more than $2,050 in expenditures, according to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

He scheduled an interview with WGCU but failed to appear and did not respond to further inquiries.

Dalusma’s public contact is voteford2026@gmail.com.

Who is Moshier?

Tim Moshier

Moshier was elected to the school board after defeating former incumbent Roy Terry III in 2022.

According to the Collier GOP website, he was born in Ohio and graduated from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. Moshier worked a 30-year career in transportation and logistics that included a 24-year stint with Ryder System, Inc. Miami division. Everglades City, Florida, is referred to as his city of residence.

Why is Moshier running for re-election?

"I am running for reelection because serving on the Collier County School Board has been one of the greatest honors of my life," he said in an interview with Naples Daily News.

According to his official campaign website, he believes in "getting back to the basics," which he says are having fiscal responsibility, safe schools, high academic standards, and true support for our students, teachers, and families.

His website states that part of the foundation of getting "back to the basics" is showing up for students in and outside of the classroom.

"Whether it’s a sporting event, performance, or school activity, being present matters. It reminds me why this work is so important: every decision we make affects real children with real futures," Moshier said on his website.

Regarding teacher salaries, Moshier told Naples Daily News he supports providing compensation increases whenever fiscally possible while also figuring out ways to reduce administrative costs.

"Our teachers are the foundation of student success," he told Naples Daily News. "Recruiting and retaining high-quality educators requires competitive salaries and benefits, especially as the cost of living continues to rise."

Moshier's website states that he's kept Collier County Public Schools focused on fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets and "the core priorities that matter most to students and taxpayers."

"Responsible budgeting has been one of my top priorities throughout my service on the School Board. Every dollar entrusted to the district should be spent wisely and transparently. I support maintaining balanced budgets, carefully evaluating expenditures, and prioritizing investments that directly impact student learning," he told Naples Daily News.

According to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Moshier received financial contributions of $39,203 and recorded $26,857.21 in expenditures.

WGCU made attempts to contact Moshier but received no response.

Moshier can be reached at info@timforcollier.com.

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