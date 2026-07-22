North Port City Commissioners to continue talks regarding data center moratorium next month

Following what many local governmental bodies nationwide are doing, City of North Port commissioners began discussions of a potential data center moratorium at their regular meeting on July 21.

City Commissioner Demetrius Petrow raised the fact that the city’s code of ordinance does not define what a large-scale data center is.

“That alone is concerning,” he said of the lack of an ordinance. “How do we even regulate this topic? We need to refine what is allowed and what is allowed.”

Petrow said he favors an 18 month moratorium, saying that it would give the city time to refine its code. The moratorium period would also allow city commissioners to learn more about data centers to propose future regulatory framework.

Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon said she was in favor of a shorter, six month moratorium period and expressed urgency determining definition for large and hyperscale data centers.

“We [need] to make sure that however we legislate this, we end up putting the protections in we need to have and that we don’t inadvertently prevent things from coming to our city that can do amazingly wonderful things for people who live here,” she said.

Langdon also suggested scheduling commission workshops to learn about the different types of data centers.

“All of these things are to help us answer the questions, to build information and to make sure that whatever legislation we do is based on facts,” Landon said.

In addition, several residents voiced their data center concerns at the Tuesday meeting.

“We are in a serious water crisis in the State of Florida,” Tim Ritchie, one of the attendees citing environmental issues, said. “It’s not that we need a moratorium on these data centers — we need a permanent ban.”

Robin San Vicente’s concerns went beyond the environment.

“We don’t need a hyperscale data center of any kind in our city,” she said. “Our right to quiet enjoyment, that’s a whole other issue to take into consideration … our quality of life issues, our public health and safety issues, the amount of services it’s going to be taking from our city services to take care of these facilities if an emergency happens.”

City of North Port manager Jerome Fletcher said the city received one application for a possible data center.

City commissioners ultimately agreed to continue discussions for the potential data center moratorium at a special meeting in August. The date has not been confirmed yet.

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