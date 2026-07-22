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FHP, Lee Sheriff involved in incident that shuts down I-75; linked to St. Pete fatal shooting

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT
Scene at standoff between suspect in a St. Petersburg fatal shooting and law enforcement. Scene is along southbound I-75 in Lee County involving FHP troopers, and Lee County deputies.
Lee County Sheriff Office
/
Special to WGCU
FHP and Lee Sheriff personnel at the scene of a crash and shooting along southbound I-75 at Alico Road Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of the freeway at Alico Road have been shut down.

All lanes of I-75 are currently shutdown until further notice as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office respond to a shooting following a crash on the freeway at Alico Road exit 128.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate. Southbound Daniels Parkway and the airport-area Terminal Access is also shutdown for an extended period of time.

To plan an alternate route and receive the latest updates on road closures, motorists should connect with Florida 511 online at FL511.com before traveling.

Michael Spampinato
/
Special to WGCU
FHP and Lee Sheriff personnel at the scene of a crash and shooting along southbound I-75 at Alico Road Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of the freeway at Alico Road have been shut down.

Police are asking people to avoid this area.

The incident is reportedly related to the fatal shooting of a woman earlier in St. Petersburg.

Police there report that a St. Petersburg city sanitation worker and 47-year-old mother of four was fatally shot around 12:30 p.m. in what they believe was a domestic-related incident.

News reports said that the suspect was involved in the crash and shooting in Lee County and was barricaded in his vehicle off the southbound lanes of I-75.

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