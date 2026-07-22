FHP, Lee Sheriff involved in incident that shuts down I-75; linked to St. Pete fatal shooting

All lanes of I-75 are currently shutdown until further notice as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office respond to a shooting following a crash on the freeway at Alico Road exit 128.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate. Southbound Daniels Parkway and the airport-area Terminal Access is also shutdown for an extended period of time.

To plan an alternate route and receive the latest updates on road closures, motorists should connect with Florida 511 online at FL511.com before traveling.

Michael Spampinato / Special to WGCU FHP and Lee Sheriff personnel at the scene of a crash and shooting along southbound I-75 at Alico Road Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of the freeway at Alico Road have been shut down.

Police are asking people to avoid this area.

The incident is reportedly related to the fatal shooting of a woman earlier in St. Petersburg.

Police there report that a St. Petersburg city sanitation worker and 47-year-old mother of four was fatally shot around 12:30 p.m. in what they believe was a domestic-related incident.

News reports said that the suspect was involved in the crash and shooting in Lee County and was barricaded in his vehicle off the southbound lanes of I-75.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.