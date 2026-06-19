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Travel advisory: Closures set on I-75 between Corkscrew Road Interchange and Estero Parkway

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Intermittent closures are planned on I-75 from Monday, June 22 through July 17 between Corkscrew Road and the Estero Parkway overpass.
Intermittent closures are planned on I-75 from Monday, June 22 through July 17 between Corkscrew Road and the Estero Parkway overpass.

Beginning Monday night, June 22, through Friday, July 17, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., motorists may encounter intermittent northbound and southbound outside lane closures on Interstate 75 between the Corkscrew Road Interchange and Estero Parkway overpass.

Additionally, they can expect intermittent closures on the inside turning lane at Corkscrew Road westbound towards I-75.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

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Transportation WGCU NewsI-75Lee County
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