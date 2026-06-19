Travel advisory: Closures set on I-75 between Corkscrew Road Interchange and Estero Parkway

Beginning Monday night, June 22, through Friday, July 17, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., motorists may encounter intermittent northbound and southbound outside lane closures on Interstate 75 between the Corkscrew Road Interchange and Estero Parkway overpass.

Additionally, they can expect intermittent closures on the inside turning lane at Corkscrew Road westbound towards I-75.

Motorists should expect slow-moving traffic and should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

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