Lee County DOT announces roundabout at Buckingham, Gunnery roads to open soon

The newly constructed roundabout at Buckingham and Gunnery roads is expected open to traffic later this week.

The Lee County Department of Transportation is asking motorists to continue to use caution, however, as the contractor has additional work to complete in the area. The temporary signals at Gunnery and Sunset roads and at Buckingham and Sunset roads will be turned off and removed.

Lee County Commissioners awarded a $4.8 million contract to V & H Construction, Inc. to construct the new roundabout. The project is partially funded with about $4.6 million in federal funding.

Roundabouts offer operational advantages compared with traditional intersections, including reduced delays, lower maintenance costs, adequate capacity for varying traffic, longer lifespan and fewer severe crashes.

Vehicles yield rather than stop, which keeps traffic moving, especially during off-peak hours, which enables continuous traffic flow in all directions, allowing motorists to navigate without stopping. This results in fewer delays, opposed to signal cycles or red lights of a traditional signalized intersection.

For general project questions or to receive construction updates, visit the project website at www.buckinghamgunneryroundabout.com.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project will be announced soon to include brief remarks from Lee County Commissioners and other officials. Those unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be able to watch it via livestream on Lee County’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOCC/videos or on Lee County’s Facebook channel, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

Watch for a date announcement at WGCU.org, www.leegov.com, or on social media, www.leegov.com/socialmedia.

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