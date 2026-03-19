In-person and virtual meetings planned for State Route 29 improvement projects

An in-person meeting tonight and a virtual meeting March 24 are planned by the Florida Department of Transportation, District One, to air detail on two State Road 29 design projects.

The projects are part of a broader FDOT initiative to improve the S.R. 29 Immokalee corridor, which has been underway since 2007.

Design for the new alignment of S.R. 29 around downtown Immokalee—from C.R. 846 East to S.R. 82 in Collier County—began in May 2018. The PD&E phase was completed on June 19, 2024, and the most recent public project update was shared in May 2024.

Meeting attendees will be able to view project exhibits, ask questions, and review the designs with members of the project team.

Those attending either of the meetings will receive the same information on the proposed projects, and all comments received in-person, virtually, or electronically, will be given equal weight. While comments about the project are accepted at any time, please note that comments must be received by Thursday, April 2, to be included in the formal meeting record.

The in-person option will be held tonight, Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Immokalee Sports Complex at 505 E Escambia Street, Immokalee.

The online option will be held virtually using GoToWebinar on Tuesday, March 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees may register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6483287258878211166 or they may participate in listen-only mode by calling into +1 (631) 992-3221 with code 586-863-429.

For more information regarding the projects please visit the project websites at https://www.swflroads.com/project/417540-5 and https://www.swflroads.com/project/417540-6.

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