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Life jacket campaign launches ahead of National Safe Boating Week

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
A Coast Guard17th District member wearing a life jacket at his desk during wear your life jacket to work day in Juneau, Alaska, May 20, 2022.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandr/U.S. Coast Guard District 17
/
Digital
A Coast Guard auxiliary member wearing a life jacket at his desk during wear your life jacket to work day in Juneau, Alaska.

With Southwest Florida’s summer season underway, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Fort Myers Beach is reminding boaters that wearing a life jacket can save lives.

The organization is promoting ‘Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day’ on Friday, May 15, as part of a campaign designed to encourage and normalize everyday use on the water. The event, organized by the National Safe Boating Council, comes just before National Safe Boating Week from May 16-22.

“In Southwest Florida, our waters are as unpredictable as they are beautiful,” said Gary Martell, flotilla commander for Flotilla 91 Fort Myers. “A life jacket isn’t just a piece of equipment; it is your most essential piece of survival gear.”

Martell said many boaters underestimate how quickly emergencies can unfold, particularly in local waters where currents and afternoon storms can create dangerous conditions.

“Many boaters believe they’ll have time to grab a vest during an emergency, but the reality of a capsize or a fall overboard is often violent and disorienting,” he said. “Don’t just carry it. Wear it.”

According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, drowning was the cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities in 2024. Nearly 87% of those victims were not wearing life jackets. The National Safe Boating Council is encouraging participants to wear life jackets to work on May 15 and share photos on social media using the hashtag #WearYourLifeJacketAtWorkDay.

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Elizabeth Andarge
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