IMAG's hands-on program gives students new opportunities for after school

A free after-school program at the IMAG History and Science Center is giving Franklin Park Elementary students hands-on learnings experiences while providing support for working parents.

From Monday through Friday, a van drops students off at the museum, where they take part in activities that blend science and play through a partnership between the IMAG History and Science Center, Franklin Park’s Community Partnership Schools program and United Way.

Principal Mia German said the program gives families a break.

“They are learning about science, they're doing technology type things, they're doing all types of programs — programs that they wouldn't normally have an opportunity to do and programs that we don't provide at the school,” German said.

Inside the museum, students rotate through exhibits, interacting with animals and experimenting with hands-on displays. For siblings Mya and Travis Archbold, the experience is both fun and educational.

“The best thing about the Imaginarium and about the animals is that they’re so cute when you see them,” one said. “But you can’t pet the shark.”

Students say they are also picking up science lessons along the way.

“One of the theories is that we start developing from the head to the legs, and the last things that develop are our fingers and our toes,” another student said.

For some, the impact surpasses academics.

“[I learned that] you don’t always have to take anger out on somebody because you’re having a bad day,” Jayla Outlaw said.

The program offers participating students free transportation and daily homework help until 6 p.m. Their goal is to provide a structured after-school environment while expanding access to experiences not typically available in the classroom.

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