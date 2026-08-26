August 26 marks Lineworker Appreciation Day, Florida Power & Light celebrates

Today is Lineworker Appreciation Day. The holiday, established by the Florida House in 2012, honors the people that work on power lines in and out of storm season.

FPL Spokesperson Jack Eble explained, power being such an integral part of daily life is what makes the job of lineworker so important.

"There are the men and women who are out strengthening the electric grid, making updates throughout your communities," Eble says. "When outages do occur, they're on the front lines, and they're the ones who will make the necessary repairs."

In addition to keeping the lights and water on, Eble added that FPL lineworkers are involved in the community. They visit schools and educate about their work at other events for children.

"These are our family members and friends, neighbors," Eble said. "They're out every day delivering an essential service and representing the job with pride."

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